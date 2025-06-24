Rayan Ait-Nouri expects to ‘improve a lot’ under Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rayan Ait-Nouri believes he can take his game to the next level playing under Pep Guardiola.

The Algeria international ended Guardiola’s long search for a specialist left-back when he joined Manchester City in a £31million deal from Wolves earlier this month.

His signing came as part of a squad rebuild following an underwhelming 2024-25 season, with Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli arriving in the same week.

The 24-year-old made an impressive debut in City’s 6-0 thrashing of Abu Dhabi side Al Ain at the Club World Cup in the United States on Sunday.

Ait-Nouri feels he is in the right place to learn under the inspirational Guardiola.

“It’s a big honour, I can improve a lot with him,” said Ait-Nouri, who is the first out-and-out left-back to represent City since Benjamin Mendy made his last appearance for the club almost four years ago.

“We saw in the last few years he makes a lot of things. He wins every time with this team.

“He’s the best manager and I’m very happy to work with him. For sure I will improve my football.”

Ait-Nouri played the full 90 minutes as City made light work of Al Ain in Atlanta to book their place in the last 16 of the tournament with a game to spare.

He is also pleased to be linking up with players of the calibre of Erling Haaland and relished the responsibility he was given on his first appearance.

“It’s very good for me,” he said. “We know Erling is a great player, he makes a lot of things for the football.

“For sure, it’s good to play with him, and to play also with the other players. Its the best team in the world on its good day.

“It was freedom. I’m very happy to play like this, without the pressure, and I enjoyed playing with this team.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Hopefully it will continue like this.”

City, who have now returned to their training base in Boca Raton on Florida’s south-east coast, face Juventus in their final group G game in Orlando on Thursday.

Despite winning their two matches by an 8-0 aggregate, they are behind the Italians on goals scored and will need to win to ensure top spot and to avoid the winners of Real Madrid’s group next up.

After the luxury of playing under a closed roof with the air conditioning on Atlanta, there will be no escape from the elements at Camping World Stadium.

The game kicks off at 3pm local time (8pm UK) and the temperature is forecast to reach 31C, although there is a possibility of thunderstorms.

Rico Lewis will be unavailable as he serves the second game of his three-match ban for his sending-off against Wydad Casablanca last week. Teenager Claudio Echeverri is also a doubt with an ankle problem.