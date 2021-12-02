Ruben Dias believes Aston Villa win shows what Man City are made of

The win keeps City second behind Chelsea in the Premier League table

Nick Mashiter
Thursday 02 December 2021 11:53
Comments
(playerId?
:)
Close
The best of Rúben Dias' debut season

Ruben Dias insisted injury-hit Manchester City proved their worth at Aston Villa

The defender’s opener and Bernardo Silva’s stunner earned the champions a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Wednesday.

It meant they kept pace with Chelsea, who won 2-1 at Watford, and sit second, a point behind the leaders.

They did it without Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Ferran Torres and the banned Aymeric Laporte while Phil Foden was an unused substitute having missed the last two games.

It was also boss Pep Guardiola’s 150th Premier League win as he became the quickest manager in the competition’s history to hit the milestone, in just 204 games.

Recommended

“That’s who we are, that’s what our team is made of,” Dias told the club’s official website. “Big shout out to everyone because to come here and perform how we did is a demonstration of how we work, no exceptions.

“The bigger the challenge the bigger the wins. We love that. It is what we are here for.

“Bernardo’s goal was even more special because it gave us the 2-0 lead. It gave us a little bit of extra confidence into the second half.

“The game changed when they scored. We have to give them credit because it was a good goal. It changed the game, they went with the crowd, but our team were always there and we were always in control.

“It is a very important win against a team that are on fire under a new manager. It was very important to get the three points. Everyone fought a lot and we are very happy.”

After Ollie Watkins’ goal two minutes into the second half mid-table Villa improved having been given the run-around before the break and made City work for their victory.

The bigger the challenge the bigger the wins. We love that. It is what we are here for

Ruben Dias

Only Ederson’s save from Carney Chukwuemeka with 15 minutes left ensured City left with all the points.

Recommended

“Against a really good side, I thought in the second half we were really good,” defender Matty Cash told VillaTV. “I think in the first half we were a bit passive in some areas but the reaction we showed after half-time was really good.

“We were unlucky not to get a result, really. They’re a top-quality side so we’ve got to take that performance in the second half into the weekend.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in