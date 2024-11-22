Man City lose crunch Premier League vote on sponsorship rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Premier League clubs voted to amend sponsorship rules on Friday morning despite calls from champions Manchester City for a delay.

City challenged the league’s associated party transaction (APT) rules, which assess whether deals between clubs and entities linked to their ownership represent fair market value, on competition law grounds earlier this year.

An arbitration panel found aspects of them unlawful, which City insist makes the entire set of rules “void” until the panel provides further guidance.

The Premier League instead consulted with clubs over amendments. A long meeting had been predicted by league sources to discuss this topic, but before 9.30am the Premier League confirmed clubs had approved amendments to the rules with a 16-4 majority, which the league believes now makes them lawful.

Fourteen votes are needed to pass any amendments to Premier League rules and it is understood that only City, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest ultimately opposed the amendments, allowing them to pass.

This includes adding shareholder loans to the fair market value (FMV) assessment, the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year and changes to how clubs access the league’s databank which is used to make FMV decisions.

City had support for a postponement from Aston Villa, whose owner Nassef Sawiris told The Daily Telegraph earlier this week that a delay was needed to achieve unanimity on the rules. He also expressed concerns that pressing ahead with the amendments could lead to a further costly legal fight for the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest were also understood to be planning to support City but the picture looked positive for the Premier League on Thursday that it could get a 14-club majority.

Manchester City were leading the movement against the APT rules amendment ( Getty Images )

A statement from the league said: “The amendments to the rules address the findings of an arbitration tribunal following a legal challenge by Manchester City to the APT system earlier this year.

“The Premier League has conducted a detailed consultation with clubs - informed by multiple opinions from expert, independent leading counsel - to draft rule changes that address amendments required to the system.

“This relates to integrating the assessment of shareholder loans, the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year and changes to the process by which relevant information from the league’s ‘databank’ is shared with a club’s advisors.

“The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at fair market value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with associated parties. These rules were introduced to provide a robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability, integrity and competitive balance of the league.”

City have been contacted for comment.