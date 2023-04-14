5 key points amid much interest at top and bottom of Premier League this weekend

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There is plenty of interest at the top and bottom of the table as the Premier League continues this weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points.

Gunners bid to keep City at bay

The title race continues as champions Manchester City host struggling Leicester and leaders Arsenal head across London to face another troubled side in West Ham. City are the first in action and have the chance to cut the gap to three points on Saturday evening before the Gunners will look to respond the following day. City are hitting form after winning their last nine games in all competitions, while Arsenal may have opened the door for them after being held at Liverpool last week. Mikel Arteta’s side will be anxious to retain their advantage ahead of their crunch trip to the Etihad Stadium later this month.

Smith hopes to give Foxes fresh hope

Leicester, seven years after winning the Premier League, have got themselves into serious relegation danger. After sacking Brendan Rodgers, the club have turned to Dean Smith to save them. It is a gamble with time short and a daunting trip to the Etihad this weekend but, with so many other clubs in peril, any new manager bounce could quickly lift them up the table.

Saints face vital Palace clash

Of the nine clubs in the relegation scrap, only two of them face each other this weekend with bottom side Southampton facing Roy Hodgson’s rejuvenated Crystal Palace. Victory would seem absolutely essential for Saints, who are four points adrift of safety, but a third-successive win for Palace could be a significant stride towards survival for them. The other struggling teams will need to pull off results against sides higher up the table to boost their chances and it will be interesting to see where points are won or dropped.

Cooper needs Forest lift

Of those other games – as well as Leicester and West Ham – Nottingham Forest would seem one of the least likely teams to pull off a result this weekend as they host Manchester United at the City Ground. Forest have not won in nine games and have looked short on ideas. The club have even felt the need to give Steve Cooper the vote of confidence. Expectation will be low against a United side looking to secure a top-four spot but a shock here would have rivals looking over their shoulders.

Spotlight on officials

One of the big talking points of the past week has been the coming together between assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson. Hatzidakis appeared to catch Robertson on the chin with his elbow when he was approached at Anfield last weekend but it has been determined the official would not face any action. The matter has thrown a fresh spotlight on the relationship between players and officials and any further incidents are likely to attract considerable scrutiny.