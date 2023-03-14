Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a spectacular victory over RB Leipzig that saw Erling Haaland score five in a performance which overshadowed Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliance.

City may have thought luck was against them early on when Ilkay Gundogan lifted a half-volley over the crossbar and Haaland had a prodded effort poked away by Janis Blaswich. But, a somewhat contentious VAR call awarded them a penalty and the Norwegian beautifully slotted it home to open the scoring.

De Bruyne then struck the crossbar and Haaland was on hand to nod home the rebound before poaching a third goal on the stroke of half-time when Ruben Dias’ effort bounced off the post and into his path.

Four more goals followed in the second half. Ilkay Gundogan popping up on the end of Jack Grealish’s pass to roll in the fourth before Haaland added two more within four minutes and getting replaced just after the hour mark. De Bruyne continued to impress after his recent criticisms and signed off with a guided effort into the top corner with the last kick of the game.

Here’s how the players rated in the Champions League last-16 tie:

Manchester City

Ederson, 6

A nervous moment in the first half saw him fly out of the box and collect a yellow card. It was the Brazilian’s only flash of excitement on a very quiet night.

John Stones, 6

Like Ederson wasn’t asked for do much in defence as Man City dominated throughout. Was solid when called upon if unspectacular.

Manuel Akanji, 7

Missed two quickfire chances from inside the six-yard box in the first half but spotted the chance to feed Kevin De Bruyne in the build-up to the second goal.

Ruben Dias, 7

A threat from set pieces, he met a De Bruyne corner kick with a strong header that struck the post to set up Erling Haaland’s hat-trick goal.

Nathan Ake, 6

A possession based performance from City allowed him to spend most of the game combining with Jack Grealish on the left wing to create opportunities from the wide areas. Performed his role with diligence.

Rodri, 7

Won the penalty that opened the scoring after his headed effort was stopped by Benjamin Henrichs’ hand. Bossed City’s midfield and always looked forward in the transitions.

Ilkay Gundogan, 8

Missed a big chance early in the game lifting a half-volley over the crossbar and had a second effort palmed away by a sprawling Janis Blaswich before finally getting his goal in the second half.

Bernardo Silva, 6

The most reserved of all City’s midfielders but only due to the fact that David Raum was a resolute defender in the first half. Tricked his way into the box on a few occasions though.

Kevin De Bruyne, 9

Seemed determined to show off his incredible abilities, created a heap of chances from all over the pitch, struck the crossbar with a ranged effort that set up Haaland’s second goal and capped off a wonderful performance with a last-minute goal. Was a joy to watch.

Jack Grealish, 7

A persistent threat from the left despite playing just 55 minutes. Set up Ilkay Gundogan in the second half to top off a decent night.

Erling Haaland, 10

Like De Bruyne, wanted to put his stamp on the game and claimed a first-half hat-trick thanks to a couple of fortuitous rebounds and a penalty. Added two more poachers finished in the second half before being replaced just after the hour mark. A magnificent striker’s performance.

Substitutes

Phil Foden 6, Julian Alvarez 6, Sergio Gomez 6, Riyad Mahrez 6, Kalvin Phillips 6

RB Leipzig:

Blaswich 4, Henrichs 4, Orban 5, Gvardiol 5, Raum 6, Laimer 5, Haidara 6, Szoboszlai 5, Kampl 5, Forsberg 4, Werner 4.

Subs: Simakan 6, Poulsen 6, Silva 6, Olmo n/a, Klostermann n/a