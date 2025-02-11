Manchester City fans taunt Vinicius Jr with Rodri Ballon d’Or banner during Real Madrid clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City fans taunted Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr with a banner showing Rodri clutching the Ballon d’Or during the two sides’ Champions League clash.

Manchester City hosted the first leg of a heavyweight play-off tie at the Etihad Stadium as two potential tournament contenders look to preserve their place in the competition.

The meeting comes months after Rodri denied Vinicius the prestigious prize awarded to the best men’s footballer in the world, with the Spaniard voted narrowly to the award.

Real Madrid reacted furiously at a perceived slight, boycotting the awards ceremony in October and releasing a statement saying that they were “not respected” by the voters in a year in which they won a Champions League and La Liga double.

While Rodri was absent from the play-off tie due to his ACL injury, sections of the home support poked fun at Vinicius and Real Madrid with an Oasis-themed banner.

“Stop crying your heart out,” the banner read, displaying the Manchester City midfielder embracing his trophy.

open image in gallery Vinicius Jr was taunted by Manchester City fans ( Getty Images )

Carlo Ancelotti, the Real Madrid manager, defended the boycott of the ceremony ahead of the Champions League first leg.

"I don't think it was the wrong decision,” the veteran coach said. "We thought Vini was the winner of the Ballon D'Or. It doesn't mean we don't respect Rodri because he is a fantastic player. I think Rodri deserved to win it the year before."

Rodri steered Spain to Euro 2024 success as well as winning another Premier League with his club.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dismissed the contoversy: "I was happy for Rodri but Vinicius made an extraordinary year as well.. He could deserve it, like in the past when [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] were fighting for it. So, the subject is over."