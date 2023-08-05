Manchester City sign second most expensive central defender in history

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City have completed the signing of Josko Gvardiol, making the Croatia international the second most expensive centre-back ever.

City have paid RB Leipzig £77 million for the 21-year-old, who passed a medical at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, and he has signed a five-year contract.

The fee is just short of the world record for a defender, the £80 million Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire in 2019, and Gvardiol becomes City’s second summer signing, after his international teammate Mateo Kovacic.

Gvardiol believes he can improve under Pep Guardiola, who he called the world’s outstanding manager, after agreeing to join the treble winners.

He said: “I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing for me. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football. To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are delighted. He is a player we have watched closely, and we feel he has a superb set of attributes. Top clubs all over Europe have been monitoring him, so to bring him here is great news for us.

“Josko has so many qualities – everything you want in a centre-half. He is fast, competitive, combative, strong in the air, impressive in possession of the ball, with strong self-belief and a good character. He is left-footed, too, which offers us good options at the back.

“He is still young but his progress in the game has been rapid. We feel confident his upward trajectory will continue here at City working with Pep and his staff.”

Gvardiol is unlikely to make his City debut in Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal but could be in contention for their Premier League opener at Burnley on Friday.