Manchester City will be looking for their fourth Premier League win on the spin as they host Southampton.

Pep Guardiola’s side began their Champions League campaign with an entertaining 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in midweek.

They meet Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, who travel north seeking a first league win of the season despite a number of encouraging performances.

Southampton have drawn their last three games.

Here is all you need to know about the Premier League fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 18 September at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The game is not available to watch live in the UK but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday evening at 10.40pm.

Team news

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns after Wednesday’s Champions League opener, but Pep Guardiola could look to rotate.

A number of his players started both against Leipzig and last weekend against Leicester, but Kevin De Bruyne could start after playing 71 minutes of the meeting with the German side.

Southampton have more to consider - Stuart Armstrong is not yet back in training after his calf issue, while Theo Walcott also has a muscular problem and is expected to miss out.

Young midfielder Will Smallbone could feature in the squad after an extended spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, while Ralph Hasenhuttl could persist with a 4-1-4-1 system that worked well defensively against West Ham.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Torres, Jesus

Southampton: McCarthy; Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud; Romeu; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Djenepo; A. Armstrong

Odds

Manchester City - 1/9

Draw - 8/1

Southampton - 17/1

Prediction

Manchester City should be too strong for Southampton, but don’t rule out Ralph Hasenhuttl finding ways to challenge them having seen his old club RB Leipzig score three against them in the Champions League. Manchester City 3-2 Southampton