Manchester City lay down marker with new signing Vivianne Miedema

Vivianne Miedema’s Arsenal contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 05 July 2024 09:44
Vivianne Miedema joins Manchester City
Vivianne Miedema joins Manchester City (Manchester City FC)

Manchester City have signed Women’s Super League record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema on a three-year deal after the Netherlands international’s contract with Arsenal expired.

After seven seasons in London the 27-year-old forward, who has 80 league goals, is relishing the opportunity of a fresh challenge.

“The reason I chose City is because they have the same ambitions as me. They want to win the league and titles,” said Miedema, who is reunited with Dutch team-mates Jill Roord and Kerstin Casparij.

“Looking to the future, I’ve always said I want to play with best players in the world and I think City have got that.

“I haven’t played as much football as I would have wished over the past two years, but I think and hope my best years are still to come.

“If I get back to my best again then we can achieve really nice things together.”

Miedema is Arsenal’s record goalscorer
Miedema is Arsenal’s record goalscorer (Manchester City FC)

“I do think this is the place to be right now. In the end, it was an easy choice for me. I want to challenge myself every day in training, but also every single week in the games we play.”

City head coach Gareth Taylor believes Miedema’s arrival will improve their chances of winning silverware.

“Our ambition is to compete on the highest stage and for the highest honours, and Viv is aligned to this desire,” he said.

“She’s a top talent that I’m excited to work with. Viv will be a real asset to the team.”

