Manchester City will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain tonight as Pep Guardiola’s side attempt to reach the final of the competition for the first time.

Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez saw City produce a stunning comeback in Paris in last week’s first leg, after Marquinhos had given the French side a deserved lead in the first half at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, defeated finalists in last season’s competition, will be looking to manager Mauricio Pochettino for inspiration after the Argentine coach knocked City out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage while with Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

The Parisians are also seeking to lift their first European title, with the winners of tonight’s tie facing either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the Istanbul final on 29 May.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Tuesday 4 May.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns. Striker Sergio Aguero returned to the starting line-up against Crystal Palace on Saturday after he had been out with a knee injury.

Kylian Mbappe has been an injury doubt for the visitors after picking up a calf injury, but is expected to play after missing out of the side’s win over Lens on Saturday. Right-back Colin Dagba picked up an ankle injury against Lens but was not expected to play, with Idrissa Gueye is suspended after being shown a straight red card for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan last week.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bakker; Parades, Herrera, Verratti; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria

Odds

Manchester City: 4/6

Draw: 10/3

PSG: 7/2

Prediction

Both sides gave us a glimpse of their strengths and weaknesses during the first leg, which leaves the decider finely poised. City have the advantage and will be able to play at their pace, while PSG will need Mbappe to have a greater impact than he did in Paris last week. The experience of coming through a difficult 45 minutes to get the win will do City the world of good, however, and they'll be confident they have already survived the worst of what PSG have to offer. Manchester City 2-1 PSG (City win 4-2 on aggregate)