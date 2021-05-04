Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s team aiming to reach the final of the competition for the first time.

The English side hold a narrow one-goal lead following last week’s first leg in Paris but scored two away goals at the Parc des Princes in a stunning second-half turnaround.

Having already secured the Carabao Cup and after moving one win away from a third Premier League title in four seasons on Saturday, City are also hoping to keep their bid of winning three trophies this season alive.

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG showed their two sides during last week’s first leg, impressing in a dominant first-half display before losing control and discipline as City overran them in the second.

Here’s all you need know ahead of tonight’s second leg.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Tuesday 4 May.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns. Striker Sergio Aguero returned to the starting line-up against Crystal Palace on Saturday after he had been out with a knee injury.

Kylian Mbappe has been an injury doubt for the visitors after picking up a calf injury, but is expected to play after missing out of the side’s win over Lens on Saturday. Right-back Colin Dagba picked up an ankle injury against Lens but was not expected to play, with Idrissa Gueye is suspended after being shown a straight red card for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan last week.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bakker; Parades, Herrera, Verratti; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria

Odds

Manchester City: 4/6

Draw: 10/3

PSG: 7/2

Prediction

Both sides gave us a glimpse of their strengths and weaknesses during the first leg, which leaves the decider finely poised. City have the advantage and will be able to play at their pace, while PSG will need Mbappe to have a greater impact than he did in Paris last week. The experience of coming through a difficult 45 minutes to get the win will do City the world of good, however, and they’ll be confident they have already survived the worst of what PSG have to offer. Manchester City 2-1 PSG (City win 4-2 on aggregate)