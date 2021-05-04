Manchester City are one game away from reaching their first Champions League final and hold a one-goal lead over Paris Saint-Germain ahead of tonight’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side were staring down the barrel of yet more Champions League disappointment after being dominated by PSG in the opening 45 minutes at the Parc des Princes last week, but turned the tie around thanks to an impressive second-half performance.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez earned City the advantage heading into the return leg, with tonight’s visitors losing their discipline after the break last week.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are aiming to reach their second Champions League final in a row and are also seeking to win the tournament for the first time.

Here’s all the information you need before the match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Tuesday 4 May.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns. Striker Sergio Aguero returned to the starting line-up against Crystal Palace on Saturday after he had been out with a knee injury.

Kylian Mbappe has been an injury doubt for the visitors after picking up a calf injury, but is expected to play after missing out of the side’s win over Lens on Saturday. Right-back Colin Dagba picked up an ankle injury against Lens but was not expected to play, with Idrissa Gueye is suspended after being shown a straight red card for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan last week.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bakker; Parades, Herrera, Verratti; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria

Odds

Manchester City: 4/6

Draw: 10/3

PSG: 7/2

Prediction

Both sides gave us a glimpse of their strengths and weaknesses during the first leg, which leaves the decider finely poised. City have the advantage and will be able to play at their pace, while PSG will need Mbappe to have a greater impact than he did in Paris last week. The experience of coming through a difficult 45 minutes to get the win will do City the world of good, however, and they’ll be confident they have already survived the worst of what PSG have to offer. Manchester City 2-1 PSG (City win 4-2 on aggregate)