Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Man City vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Guardiola’s men look to improve form

City are 14 points off the top of the table and need to improve in order to finish in the top four

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 January 2025 13:07 GMT
Comments
(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Manchester City hope to kick off the new year by getting back to winning ways after an unprecedented run of awful form.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won just two of their last 14 matches across all competitions but managed to overcome Leicester City 2-0 in their last outing in a sign that their form is beginning to turnaround.

The Premier League champions are 14 points off the pace in the title race and face a tricky task of securing a place in the top four which will be their new aim.

They face a West Ham United side who need a confidence boost. Following a four-game unbeaten run the Hammers were battered 5-0 by Liverpool in their most recent outing and things may not get better against Guardiola’s men.

They are without top scorer Jarrod Bowen and need some inspiration if they hope to avoid defeat today.

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

4 January 2025 13:00

Comments

