Dillon Hoogewerf makes permanent switch from Manchester United to Gladbach
The 18-year-old joined the club’s academy from Ajax in 2018.
Manchester United teenager Dillon Hoogewerf has made a permanent switch to Borussia Monchengladbach.
The 18-year-old joined the club’s academy from Ajax in 2018 and this season made 16 appearances across the Premier League 2, the UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy.
Hoogewerf has now been allowed to join German side Gladbach on a permanent deal.
The PA news agency understands United were happy to facilitate the move for the good of the player’s career given the stiff competition in attacking areas within the youth set-up.
The agreement will see the Old Trafford club get a percentage of any future sale or loan fees received for Hoogewerf by Gladbach.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.