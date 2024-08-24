Erik ten Hag: Alejandro Garnacho can become world class at Manchester United

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Erik ten Hag believes Alejandro Garnacho has the “X factor” and potential to become a world-class player but says the Manchester United star still has a “long way to go”.

The 20-year-old has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals in 87 appearances having come through the academy set-up.

Garnacho starred as United won the FA Youth Cup in 2022 and two years on opened the scoring in May’s FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

The Argentina international is now pushing for his first start of the season at Brighton on Saturday lunchtime, having made an impact off the bench in both appearances to date this term.

Asked what he needs to do to go the next level and show he is a world-class player, Ten Hag said: “Ah, you are going very quickly. World-class player, then he has to go a long way.

“He has high potential, 100 per cent. He showed last season he can contribute, he can be a starting XI player.

“But to make the jump to become a world-class player, a long way to go and it starts with very hard work.

“That brought him where he is now and that will bring him to that world-class player because – and that is where I agree – he has the potential (to become).”

Garnacho showed his quality by scoring a fine goal in the eventual Community Shield shoot-out defeat to City and provided a spark again in their Premier League opener.

The winger’s cross was turned home superbly by debutant Joshua Zirkzee in the 1-0 triumph against Fulham as he continues in the footsteps of other exciting United wide men.

“I agree we need but I think every club in the top needs players with, let’s say, the X factor,” Ten Hag said.

“We already have seen on occasions that he has shows this X factor, but also others in our squad already have shown it.

“So, if you want to be that player where your colleague is talking about ‘world class’ then you have to do it consistently.”

Garnacho has competition for a starting spot, with United’s attacking options meaning Jadon Sancho did not even make the bench against Fulham.

Ten Hag spoke matter-of-factly about the matchday squad size restrictions and how “as a squad we have to deal it” ahead of heading to the south coast.

Put to him that United players have to accept that or potentially not be there, he said: “Exactly. You have to accept.

“Then make sure you are in the first XI, make sure you are in the first 20. You have to prove it, so show it every day on the training pitch and of course in every minute you can get.

“It is not only about the starters, it’s also about the finishers.

“So, I was very pleased last week that two players are coming on, Zirkzee and Garnacho, and making the difference – one gave the assist, the other makes the goal.

“That is what we need throughout the whole season. You don’t win with 11 players.

“In games but also between games, you need more than 11 players to win the football games.”