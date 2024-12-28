Amad Diallo keen to ‘make history’ with Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amad Diallo “wants to make history” with Manchester United as he aims to help Ruben Amorim turn around the club’s fortunes.

These remain troubled times for United, who have taken only seven points from Amorim’s first seven Premier League games in charge going into Monday’s match at home to Newcastle.

But Diallo has offered some cause for optimism with his recent form, highlighted by his dramatic late winner in the Manchester derby as United scored two late goals to win 2-1 at City earlier this month.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international has scored two goals and added six assists in the league this season, and has arguably been United’s best player so far this term.

Alongside United’s other young players, Diallo said he has his sights set on taking United back to the top.

“We are part of the project, we have so many young players for this club, especially Garna (Alejandro Garnacho), Kobbie (Mainoo), Joshua (Zirkzee), Rasmus (Hojlund), me, we are young players who want to make history for this club,” Diallo told MUTV.

“We want to do our best every game. Sometimes it cannot work, but you can see in the pitch we our very focused to do our best for this club, because we want to bring back this club to the level it was before.

“So, for the young lads, we just have to keep going, work hard and the most important thing is to listen to the old men, the old players, learn every day.

“We have now a new manager, he likes to work with young players, and he brings a new system, so we just have to follow it and try to do our best every game.”

Diallo has proved his versatility in the early days of Amorim’s reign, featuring both at right wing-back and in more attacking roles.

“In football this can happen,” he added. “Don’t be focused in only one position. Sometimes you can play as a defender, sometimes as a striker. Wherever the manager puts me I’m ready to fight for the team.

“I just want to play, right wing, number 10, anywhere. I say to the manager if you need me as a ‘keeper I’m ready to do my best, I will fight for the team and for my team-mates. I want to make history for this club.”