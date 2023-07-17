Manchester United on the brink of Andre Onana signing

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are close to signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for David de Gea.

The Carabao Cup winners expect to agree a fee with the Champions League finalists, although negotiations between the clubs are not completed, while agreeing personal terms with the Cameroonian goalkeeper should be a formality.

The 27-year-old will link up again with Erik ten Hag, who was his manager with Ajax, and is likely to join United on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Onana is likely to cost around £50m – Inter have been holding out for a higher fee while United had initially wanted to pay less – and will become Ten Hag’s second summer signing, after Mason Mount.

Onana, who kept eight clean sheets in Inter’s run to the Champions League final, will represent a huge profit in one year for the Italian club, who signed him on a free transfer last summer.

Ten Hag turned to a former player in his search for a goalkeeper who is assured in possession while De Gea’s 12-year stay at Old Trafford ended when talks over a new contract broke down.