Manchester United on the brink of Andre Onana signing
The Inter Milan goalkeeper looks set to become David de Gea’s replacement as Man Utd No 1
Manchester United are close to signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for David de Gea.
The Carabao Cup winners expect to agree a fee with the Champions League finalists, although negotiations between the clubs are not completed, while agreeing personal terms with the Cameroonian goalkeeper should be a formality.
The 27-year-old will link up again with Erik ten Hag, who was his manager with Ajax, and is likely to join United on their pre-season tour of the United States.
Onana is likely to cost around £50m – Inter have been holding out for a higher fee while United had initially wanted to pay less – and will become Ten Hag’s second summer signing, after Mason Mount.
Onana, who kept eight clean sheets in Inter’s run to the Champions League final, will represent a huge profit in one year for the Italian club, who signed him on a free transfer last summer.
Ten Hag turned to a former player in his search for a goalkeeper who is assured in possession while De Gea’s 12-year stay at Old Trafford ended when talks over a new contract broke down.
