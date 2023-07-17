Jump to content

Manchester United on the brink of Andre Onana signing

The Inter Milan goalkeeper looks set to become David de Gea’s replacement as Man Utd No 1

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Monday 17 July 2023 11:26
<p>Andre Onana looks set to move to Man Utd </p>

Andre Onana looks set to move to Man Utd

(Getty Images)

Manchester United are close to signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for David de Gea.

The Carabao Cup winners expect to agree a fee with the Champions League finalists, although negotiations between the clubs are not completed, while agreeing personal terms with the Cameroonian goalkeeper should be a formality.

The 27-year-old will link up again with Erik ten Hag, who was his manager with Ajax, and is likely to join United on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Onana is likely to cost around £50m – Inter have been holding out for a higher fee while United had initially wanted to pay less – and will become Ten Hag’s second summer signing, after Mason Mount.

Onana, who kept eight clean sheets in Inter’s run to the Champions League final, will represent a huge profit in one year for the Italian club, who signed him on a free transfer last summer.

Ten Hag turned to a former player in his search for a goalkeeper who is assured in possession while De Gea’s 12-year stay at Old Trafford ended when talks over a new contract broke down.

