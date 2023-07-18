Manchester United agree £44m transfer of Andre Onana from Inter Milan

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are set to sign Andre Onana after agreeing a €51m (£44m) fee with Internazionale and personal terms for a five-year deal with the Cameroon international goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old will undergo a medical and is then due to link up with his new teammates for pre-season, when he is likely to make his first appearance on the tour of the United States.

Onana, who will be reunited with manager Erik ten Hag after their time together, will be the replacement for David de Gea, who left earlier this month after making 545 appearances in 12 years at Old Trafford. United have a club option to extend Onana’s contract for a further year, until 2029.

He will become United’s second summer signing, after Mason Mount, and the Carabao Cup winners were determined to bring in new recruits early in pre-season.

Onana’s fee could rise by a further €4m in add-ons and he is another key player to leave Inter after their Champions League final defeat, with Edin Dzeko moving to Fenerbahce and Marcelo Brozovic to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

United are expected to sell Dean Henderson after Onana’s arrival, with Nottingham Forest interested in the England international, who had a loan spell at the City Ground last season.

Ten Hag’s next target would be to get a centre-forward, with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund the likeliest candidate.