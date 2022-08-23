Jump to content
Antony: Manchester United push to seal deal for Ajax star

Personal terms have been agreed and the rest should be negotiated within the next week

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 23 August 2022 07:29
Manchester United are pushing to sign Ajax forward Antony (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United are pushing to sign Ajax forward Antony (Michael Regan/PA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to complete a deal with Ajax for 22-year-old forward Antony, after long-running negotiations. The paper reports personal terms have been agreed and the rest should be negotiated within the next week.

The Times reports Chelsea are confident they can secure 21-year-old Everton attacker Anthony Gordon this week. Two bids were rejected last week and it is reported a package valued at more than £50million will likely be agreed on.

The Daily Mirror says that Watford “will not entertain any bids” for 24-year-old forward Ismaila Starr and are planning to offer him a new contract following the collapse of his negotiations with Aston Villa.

The team are also yet to accept Newcastle’s £25m offer for 20-year-old forward Joao Pedro, with the Hornets pushing for a fee closer to £30m according to The Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Reguilon: Italian outlet Calciomercato says Lazio are considering a move for the 25-year-old Tottenham and Spain defender.

Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest may sign the Ivory Coast defender, 29, who is a free agent following his release by Villarreal, according to the Express which cites Footmercato.

