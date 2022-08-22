Man United ‘hedge bets on new winger’ ahead of decision over Antony or Cody Gakpo
Restrictions on finances mean Old Trafford will have to choose between them.
What the papers say
The Telegraph reports Manchester United are pushing on with talks over both Antony and Cody Gakpo despite restrictions on finances that means they will have to choose between them. Both 22-year-old Ajax winger Antony and 23-year-old PSV winger Gakpo have expressed interest in moving.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports the Red Devils will make one final push for 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, despite his preference appearing to be to stay at the LaLiga club.
In terms of outgoings, The Guardian reports Erik ten Hag will block a potential exit for 29-year-old captain Harry Maguire, who is reportedly being pursued by Chelsea.
Elsewhere, The i reports Newcastle are hoping for a breakthrough in negotiations for 20-year-old Watford forward Joao Pedro this week. His side are reportedly reluctant to lose him but the Brazilian prefers the move.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jose Cifuentes: The Sun writes that Leeds, Newcastle and Brighton are interested in the 23-year-old Los Angeles FC midfielder.
Nicolas Pepe: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Nice are in ongoing negotiations with Arsenal over the 27-year-old winger.
