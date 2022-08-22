Jump to content
Man United ‘hedge bets on new winger’ ahead of decision over Antony or Cody Gakpo

Restrictions on finances mean Old Trafford will have to choose between them.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 August 2022 07:35
Comments
The Telegraph reports Manchester United are pushing on with talks over both Antony and Cody Gakpo despite restrictions on finances that the club will have to choose between them (Paul Ellis/PA)
The Telegraph reports Manchester United are pushing on with talks over both Antony and Cody Gakpo despite restrictions on finances that the club will have to choose between them (Paul Ellis/PA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Manchester United are pushing on with talks over both Antony and Cody Gakpo despite restrictions on finances that means they will have to choose between them. Both 22-year-old Ajax winger Antony and 23-year-old PSV winger Gakpo have expressed interest in moving.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports the Red Devils will make one final push for 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, despite his preference appearing to be to stay at the LaLiga club.

In terms of outgoings, The Guardian reports Erik ten Hag will block a potential exit for 29-year-old captain Harry Maguire, who is reportedly being pursued by Chelsea.

Harry Maguire is reportedly being pursued by Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Elsewhere, The i reports Newcastle are hoping for a breakthrough in negotiations for 20-year-old Watford forward Joao Pedro this week. His side are reportedly reluctant to lose him but the Brazilian prefers the move.

Players to watch

Jose Cifuentes: The Sun writes that Leeds, Newcastle and Brighton are interested in the 23-year-old Los Angeles FC midfielder.

Nicolas Pepe: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Nice are in ongoing negotiations with Arsenal over the 27-year-old winger.

