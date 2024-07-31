Manchester United defender Leny Yoro seen on crutches with left foot injury

Support truly

Manchester United summer signing Leny Yoro has been pictured on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot after sustaining an injury at the weekend.

The talented 18-year-old swapped Lille for Old Trafford a fortnight ago in a 62million euros deal (£52.2m) that could reach 70m euros (58.9m) if add-ons are achieved.

United sporting director Dan Ashworth called Yoro “one of the most exciting young defenders in world football”, with fans getting a glimpse of him in the friendlies against Rangers and Arsenal.

But there is concern as to when the centre-back will next be able to play after limping off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

United have been tight-lipped about the severity of Yoro’s issue and video has now emerged from their UCLA training base showing the Frenchman on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot.

Rasmus Hojlund also limped off against Arsenal with an apparent hamstring complaint and manager Erik ten Hag has not spoken to external media since the setbacks.

Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have been United’s only first-team arrivals so far this summer, but the club continues to be active in the transfer market and are also bolstering their youth ranks.

The PA news agency understands United are closing in on deals for highly-rated 16-year-olds Chido Obi-Martin and Samuel Lusale.

Free-scoring forward Obi-Martin this week announced his departure from Arsenal, but compensation will be due to his former club.

Crystal Palace will also be due compensation for Slovakia youth international Lusale, with both deals requiring Premier League ratification.