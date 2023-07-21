Manchester United hold press conference ahead of Arsenal game

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as the manager of Manchester United held a press conference discussing the upcoming match with Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Manchester United will face Arsenal in a pre-season friendly game in New Jersey on Saturday, 22 July.

The premier league rivals will clash in New York, marking the first game of Arsenal’s US tour.

Kick-off is scheduled to happen in the USA at 5pm, which will be 10pm in the UK on Saturday. The game will be streamed on MUTV, which is the official Manchester United website.

Hot off the heels of a 5-0 win for Arsenal, they will be looking to keep that winning streak going, especially when facing United.