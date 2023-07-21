Jump to content

Manchester United hold press conference ahead of Arsenal game

Jack Webb
Friday 21 July 2023 17:31
Watch as the manager of Manchester United held a press conference discussing the upcoming match with Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Manchester United will face Arsenal in a pre-season friendly game in New Jersey on Saturday, 22 July.

The premier league rivals will clash in New York, marking the first game of Arsenal’s US tour.

Kick-off is scheduled to happen in the USA at 5pm, which will be 10pm in the UK on Saturday. The game will be streamed on MUTV, which is the official Manchester United website.

Hot off the heels of a 5-0 win for Arsenal, they will be looking to keep that winning streak going, especially when facing United.

