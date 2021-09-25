Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aired his grievances with the behaviour of some Aston Villa players after they delayed Bruno Fernandes from taking his stoppage time penalty.

The Portuguese midfielder blazed his spot kick over the crossbar as Aston Villa stunned Old Trafford to leave with a 1-0 victory thanks to an 88th minute from Kortney Hause.

But prior to Fernandes’ penalty, which had been given for a handball by goalscorer Hause, a number of Villa players crowded around the Manchester United man in an attempt to put him off.

Villa keeper Emi Martinez also played his own mind games by challenging Cristiano Ronaldo to take the penalty.

He could be seeing pointing at the returning Man Utd man and shouting: “You take it!”

And Solskjaer was unimpressed by the antics when he discussed the incident after the match.

He said: "I wasn't going to mention it but it's not right that they do that. I guess that should be a yellow card for someone but they have achieved what they wanted.

"We were very aggressive, very good on transition, got forward quickly but the final shot, final pass and final decision wasn't always the best one. 20 of the 30 attempts were blocked."

The defeat is United’s first in the Premier League this season but a second successive loss in all competitions after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham on Wednesday.

Next up for Solskjaer’s side is a home game against Villarreal in the Champions League as they look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in their European opener two weeks ago.