Dramatic winner boosts Manchester United’s Women’s Super League title hopes

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Millie Turner scored a last-gasp header to boost Manchester United’s title charge as they came from behind to claim a narrow 3-2 Super League victory at Aston Villa.

Rachel Daly’s double was cancelled out by Leah Galton and Nikita Parris before Turner sealed three points for the table-topping visitors with a late goal in stoppage-time.

The win hands United a huge boost in the title race and they are now six points clear at the summit.

Alessia Russo and Katie Zelem both tested Hannah Hampton, but despite United’s early pressure, Villa took the lead in the ninth minute from a corner after Daly made a good run across the box to nod a brilliant looping header into the top-left corner.

Their lead was short-lived as six minutes later Ona Batlle hit a fantastic cross to pick out Galton at the back post and the forward stuck her leg out to turn the ball home for the equaliser.

Anna Patten nearly restored Villa’s lead but her header smashed off the crossbar before Hampton made a great save to deny Galton.

Mayumi Pacheco teed up Daly in the 37th minute as the England international completed her brace with a first-time effort from Pacheco’s cross, finding the far corner for the hosts to retake the lead going into the break.

Russo had a couple of chances for United at the start of the second half but a great move from Villa came incredibly close to extending their lead as Daly almost earned her hat-trick smashing the ball off the crossbar.

The visitors then capitalised to level in the 62nd minute when Hannah Blundell picked out Parris at the far post and she was able to head home from close range.

United kept pressing as Martha Thomas’ effort went well wide of the post before Hampton made an excellent dive to hold onto Ella Toone’s cross, but Turner then found a dramatic winner three minutes into stoppage-time with a great header into the bottom-right corner from a free-kick.