Ralf Rangnick revealed that he demanded more from Manchester United's players after a poor first half display against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16, telling them that their performance was "just not enough".

United were second best to Diego Simeone's side in the first 45 minutes despite dominating possession after going behind to Joao Felix's header in the seventh minute at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Rangnick was critical of how safe United played in possession during that first half but was encouraged by their improvement after the break, with Anthony Elanga scoring an 80th-minute equaliser that could prove crucial to their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

"I told them that this is just not enough," Rangnick said, when asked what he told his players at the break.

"We had to show more energy, we don't need to speak about game plans or tactical tricks, it's about conviction and being present on the pitch, believing in what you are doing.

"This is Champions League. The team fought for the whole season last season to qualify, now we are in the knockout phase.

“They just needed to show and commit themselves and rise to the demands of that moment.

"We did it after 60 minutes, with every substitution we raised the level of our performance. In the last 15-20 minutes, we played exactly like I expected us to play from the start."