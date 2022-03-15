Manchester United looking at options for Old Trafford redevelopment

Manchester United are meeting with companies to discuss a variety of ideas for the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

It has been reported that one of the options under consideration involves a complete demolition and rebuild of the existing stadium.

Less drastic alternatives could involve the South Stand being redeveloped with further expansion taking place on the other three sides.

United have indicated it is premature to talk about specific proposals until a ‘master planner’ has been appointed for the process.

The Old Trafford stadium opened in 1910 (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

With parts of the 74,000-capacity arena showing signs of age, the club recognise the need to upgrade Old Trafford and improve the matchday experience for supporters.

They have been listening to ideas about how to achieve this and have promised to consult with fans throughout the process.

Rebuilding the stadium would be hugely disruptive but has been suggested because the South Stand is bordered by a working railway line, which makes outwards expansion on that side impossible.

The south side of the ground is flanked by a railway line (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

The club’s chief operating officer Collette Roche stated the club’s current position at a fans forum on February 25.

She said: “Turning to stadium development, since our last meeting we have been assessing the capabilities of globally-leading consultants who want to help us develop a ‘masterplan’ for the modernisation of Old Trafford, with the ultimate aim of improving the matchday experience for fans.

“We have met with companies across a range of disciplines, including architecture, engineering, construction, crowd modelling, transport, security and many more.

“We are hoping to appoint our preferred partners in the coming weeks; following this, we will be able to formally kick-off phase one of the project, which will be focused on establishing the vision and objectives for the masterplan.”