Manchester United injuries mount ahead of Europa League tie with Barcelona

Manchester United are likely to be without Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay for the first leg of their Europa League clash with Barcelona as Erik ten Hag’s injury problems continue.

The trio are set to sit out Sunday’s visit to Leeds when United will also be without Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and the suspended Casemiro.

And Ten Hag feels the two forwards and the midfielder are unlikely to be available in the Nou Camp on Thursday, saying: “I can’t say for 100 percent but I don’t expect it.”

Ten Hag believes the workload on players from having a World Cup in the middle of a campaign is one of the reasons why there are so many injuries.

He explained: “If you see Christian Eriksen, you can’t see that as an impact from a tough season, but definitely, it’s a tough season, with the World Cup in between and a lot of load on the players, that’s quite clear. That process is already longer term coming on, that the load on the players is too much.”

Ten Hag has told Alejandro Garnacho he has to score more goals if he is to be a Manchester United forward in the long term.

The Argentinian teenager has only struck twice in 24 appearances for United, though 16 were as a substitute, and missed two fine chances in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Leeds, with Max Wober clearing a shot off the line.

Ten Hag feels the winger is impressing but has to be more clinical. He added: “I think he is doing well. He has an impact on our game and think he is a threat. [Against Leeds] he had good actions, he was lively and created chances, but had to score. And finally, it’s about that, that you have an effect.

“As a striker, you have to at least be on the scoring list, the assist list, the key action list to have the right impact. And, of course, we expect him also to do the other stuff but the base stuff is also important and if you can’t do the others extra then you have to do that so that is your base function.

“But as a Man United player, we expect you to have an impact to influence the score, to influence the result, to positively influence the game by scoring goals and having an assist.”