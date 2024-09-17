Manchester United run riot and set new record under Erik Ten Hag against Barnsley

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester United secured their biggest win under Erik ten Hag as Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen all scored braces in a 7-0 victory over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

On a night when some Premier League clubs opened their Champions League campaigns, the Red Devils’ attention was on League One opposition as they started their quest for a third trophy under the Dutchman.

United dominated from the outset against Barnsley and cruised to a third-round victory at Old Trafford, where Garnacho, Rashford and Eriksen doubles complemented Antony’s spot-kick.

It was comfortably Ten Hag’s largest win since taking charge in 2022, with the previous best being 4-1 victories against Real Betis in the Europa League and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Summer signing Manuel Ugarte and academy product Toby Collyer – who captained the Under-21s to victory at Barnsley 28 days ago – made their first United starts as Ten Hag made eight alterations.

Midfielder Collyer was targeted by the Tykes at times in the first half having been deployed as a makeshift left-back, giving away a couple of free-kicks that the visitors were unable to punish.

Barnsley – cheered on by an impressive away support – always looked to be facing an uphill battle and the incline increased in the 16th minute.

Rashford had already seen several shots blocked before he drove towards the box having been found by a Garnacho diagonal ball, then continued to cut past Marc Roberts and laser home.

Ten Hag’s men were dominating possession and continued in the ascendancy, with referee Gavin Ward pointing to the spot after Gabriel Slonina was adjudged to have brought down Antony in the box.

The Brazil winger took the resulting spot-kick, with a stuttered run-up followed by a fierce strike out of the Barnsley goalkeeper’s reach in the 35th minute.

United grabbed a third in first half stoppage time as Garnacho reacted quickest to a loose ball, then he rubberstamped progress in the 49th minute.

The 20-year-old was sent racing behind by a clever Eriksen pass, with the academy graduate following a driving run with a cool, low finish past Slonina.

Rashford saw a free-kick saved soon after and was not denied for long, firing United further ahead in the 58th minute having been played in by Garnacho.

Ten Hag began making changes with a place in next week’s fourth-round draw assured.

Antony saw a shot tipped over, Garnacho struck over his chance for a hat-trick and, after Luca Connell’s snapshot at the other end, United made it six.

Garnacho played in substitute Bruno Fernandes, whose first-time ball across the six-yard box was converted by Eriksen in the 81st minute.

The Denmark midfielder had his second of the evening four minutes later, with Fernandes teeing him up to sweep home from just inside the box.