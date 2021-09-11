Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United saw a banner flown above Old Trafford, offering support to Kathryn Mayorga, who has accused the Portuguese forward of sexual assault.

The feminist group Level Up claimed ownership of the banner and stated they were asking people to “believe” Ms. Mayorga and to “pledge solidarity” with other survivors.

Ms. Mayorga initially said she was assaulted by Ronaldo in 2009, with an out-of-court settlement reached the following year. She is suing the footballer for damages in a civil case in the Nevada courts system.

“We flew a plane over the Man United football ground and our message is simple: Believe Kathryn Mayorga. Let’s say NO to the culture of silence around abuse from the football community. Pledge your solidarity with Kathryn & survivors,” said a social media post from the group.

Ronaldo, who has denied all the allegations against him, started for United against Newcastle and opened the scoring just before half-time and added a second around the hour mark to restore his team’s lead.