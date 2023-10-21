Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What a way to win a football match, on this night of all nights.

Sneaking over the line against a team bottom of the Premier League without a single win to their name this season would not normally be an occasion to be marked down in the history books of England’s most successful team.

But hours after learning of the death of Sir Bobby Charlton, Mr Manchester United, the manner of the success, sealed by a strike the late, great Old Trafford icon would have been proud of, was the most fitting tribute yet.

The surprise source of the stunner that earned Man United their first back-to-back league victories of the season helped make the night one those in attendance will never forget.

Emotions were running high all around Bramall Lane ahead of kick off.

Man United fans were coming to terms with the passing of Charlton, a man who transcended generations given the affect he had on everyone at the club.

“One Bobby Charlton” came booming down from the away end as an emotional minute’s applause was observed pre-match, with home supporters waiting until the fourth minute to stand and celebrate the life of Blades legend Tommy Hoyland, who passed away earlier this month.

It was not the only message Man United supporters were keen to get across, with a Palestinian flag being unfurled before being swiftly packed away, as it is in defiance of the Premier League’s attempts to ban them, along with Israeli ones.

However, it was in fact the hosts who had the better of the early chances, with under pressure Man United stopper Andre Onana making two fine saves to keep the Blades at bay, before, with their first real attack of the match, Scotland’s answer to Michel Platini, Scott McTominay, followed his double against Brentford last time out with another, scuffed strike into the bottom corner.

Scott McTominay scored Man United’s opening goal (Getty Images)

The freescoring midfielder, playing in place of the injured Casemiro, then quickly went from hero to villain as he needlessly handled in the penalty area, gifting Ollie McBurnie the chance to open his season account from the spot, an opportunity he grasped with both hands.

Bruno Fernandes saw a free-kick come out off the crossbar before the first-half was up, with Onana again called into action early in the second, blocking well from Rhian Brewster and tipping Oliver Norwood’s powerful effort over.

As the half wore on, though, there looked like there was only going to be one winner, as Man United lifted their levels to a standard more befitting the club’s greatest-ever player.

Rasmus Hojlund saw one fixing strike well saved, before Rashford really should have scored, dragging the ball agonisingly wide from a good position.

Man United’s Diogo Dalot (centre) celebrates his winner (Richard Sellers/PA). (PA Wire)

Sofyan Amrabat then sent a rasping effort goalwards that cannoned out off the post, having looked in from the moment it left his boot, only for Fernandes to then arrow one just wide from the rebound.

Perhaps that winner was never going to come. After all, this impression of a Manchester United side are a far cry from the Holy Trinity years of Charlton in his pomp, George Best slaloming past defenders and Dennis Law scoring goals for fun.

The match needed something special, for one final goodbye. Step forward Diogo Dalot, who could not have hit the 25-yard winner any better, arrowing into the top corner to spark wild scenes of celebration in the away end. It was as if he had donned Charlton’s heavy, toe-capped, leather-studded boots in honour of the great man.

And what was the first song to celebrate a crucial success? Wor, Bobby would have been proud.