Manchester United’s Premier League game with Brentford is in doubt after a Covid-19 outbreak caused the 24-hour shutdown of first team operations at the training ground.

A ‘small number’ of United players and staff returnd positive lateral flow test results following Saturday’s win over Norwich City and were sent home from Carrington after a round of testing on Sunday.

United confirmed that those individuals have since returned positive PCR results, with the Old Trafford club now in discussions with the Premier League over whether Tuesday’s trip to the Brentford Community Stadium will go ahead.

Players and staff have postponed travel to London while United officials hold talks with the top flight.

A club statement read: “Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection.

“Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a covid infection and player preparation perspective.

“Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”