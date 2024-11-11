Casemiro reveals the Man Utd ‘connection’ set to help Ruben Amorim thrive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Casemiro insists he has had a good season at Manchester United and that his disastrous game against Liverpool was a one-off.

The £63m midfielder, who expects Ruben Amorim to provide a template for success at Old Trafford, hailed interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy as a “legend” who has helped the team during his temporary spell in charge.

Casemiro scored United’s first goal under Van Nistelrooy and the last under Erik ten Hag.

open image in gallery Casemiro of Manchester United in action against Leicester during the Carabao Cup fourth round ( Getty Images )

The Brazilian started all four matches under Van Nistelrooy but only four of the final 10 for Ten Hag after the 3-0 loss to Liverpool, when he was replaced at half-time by youngster Toby Collyer after being culpable for two goals.

“I only had the Liverpool game, right?” said the former Real Madrid midfielder. “The whole team was not good in that game, or this season. This match, but individually, of course when the goals are missed, of course it ends up hurting the team more, but I think it's been a good season for me.”

Casemiro believes he is forming a fine partnership with summer signing Manuel Ugarte, who was also an ever-present for Van Nistelrooy.

“I have a good connection with him,” he explained. “When one goes forward, the other covers, and vice versa. That is how it has to be, one compliments the other.

“He is a great person. He's a good kind of person. Then, little by little he is also showing that he is a national team player from Uruguay, from a team that has good players. Then he has total respect, not only mine, but all the players.”

Amorim travels to Manchester on Monday to start after winning two league titles with Sporting, where he has a 100 percent record in the Portuguese league after 11 games.

open image in gallery Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes embrace during the win against Leicester ( AP )

And Casemiro said: “We have not spoken, but everyone speaks so well of him. Above all he is very true, very loyal. We cannot ignore how he has changed Sporting. We know that Sporting won many titles, changed the club with titles, with trophies.

“He has already proved that he coach that has won a lot. I think there is going to be a good template that everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to learn. I think that is the way to first help us grow to be at the top of the table.”

Casemiro was effusive in his praise for Van Nistelrooy, another who has played for both United and Real.

He added: “I honestly enjoyed it a lot. Everyone in Madrid that I had asked before said he was a great person so I was not surprised. From the minute one to spoke to us and told us to always enjoy it, always to be happy always, to take advantage of the moment to play for Manchester.

open image in gallery Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Alejandro Garnacho ( REUTERS )

“But he was a legend at Manchester United. He was a legend at Madrid. He is a legend of No 9s. It was a pleasure. It was a pleasure to share that moment with him. We do not know if he will stay or not, but it was a pleasure to share the dressing room with him, because legends are that.”