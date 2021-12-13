Confusion reigned following Monday's draw for the Champions League last-16 after Manchester United's ball appeared to be left out from the draw to play Atletico Madrid.

United were eventually pitted against Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages, yet it remains to be seen whether the draw will stand following an apparent error by Uefa officials.

United were initially drawn to play against Villarreal, yet having already faced the Liga club in the group stages, this was in error.

Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa’s director of professional football and marketing compering the ceremony, ordered the tie to be re-drawn with Villarreal ultimately facing Manchester City.

However, a technical error appeared to block United from being selected as one of the teams eligible to play the next team drawn out, Atletico.

More follows...