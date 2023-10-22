The tributes in pictures as football family remembers Sir Bobby Charlton

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world and beyond this weekend following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with Manchester United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those tributes in pictures from members of the football family.