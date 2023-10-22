Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The tributes in pictures as football family remembers Sir Bobby Charlton

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at Manchester United.

Karen Shield
Sunday 22 October 2023 20:49
Tributes were laid in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton by the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tributes were laid in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton by the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world and beyond this weekend following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with Manchester United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those tributes in pictures from members of the football family.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in