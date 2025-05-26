Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Eriksen has admitted Manchester United were lucky not to be relegated this season.

United recorded their lowest league finish in half a century as they came 15th in the Premier League and took only 27 points from as many games under Ruben Amorim.

And while they stayed up by 17 points, the experienced Eriksen thinks United can count themselves fortunate to be in the top flight again next season.

He said: “I think unfortunately there’s been a lot of lows this season with the games, and obviously the [Europa League] final was the missing piece. It’s football.

“For me now, I think people are lucky that we are where we are, not relegated with the team with the season we’ve had so it is also a bit of luck you have to acknowledge. Next season it has to be better, and I’m sure it will be. I’m looking forward to watching it from the sides.”

Eriksen will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer. He scored in his final United game, coming off the bench to convert a penalty in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa, but is unsure what comes next.

The Dane, who joined United on a free transfer in 2022, will not go on the post-season tour to Asia but insists there is interest in him.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time,” the Denmark international said. “It’s a club I’ve always looked up to – the club size and everything around it.

“I’ve loved the pressure, loved the style of play with the different managers and the people at the club.

Christian Eriksen was given the chance to cap his farewell appearance with a goal from the penalty spot ( PA Wire )

“I mean, they’ve taken really good care of me and my family, so in that sense I’ve had three very, very good years.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Obviously it’s been a lot of ups and downs in football, but I think in general I’ve had a special time.

“Future? First of all there’s a bit of a holiday and national team. Then after they we’ll see where next season starts, but at the moment there’s nothing (lined up). There’s options.”