Manchester United fan Conor McGregor weighs in on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future

Conor McGregor has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job at Manchester United to be “rearranged” and for a more experienced head to join the coaching staff.

Solskjaer is under huge pressure following an underwhelming start to the season and a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

The United hierarchy are weighing up their options, with the board split on whether to give Solskjaer more time to arrest the slide or to sack the Norwegian and appoint a new manager, with the former Chelsea and Inter manager Antonio Conte and Ajax’s head coach Eric ten Hag under consideration.

However, Solskjaer is expected to stay in the job for at least one more game, with a trip to Spurs next on Saturday.

The three-weight UFC champion McGregor, a lifelong United supporter, believes Solskjaer should keep his job but needs a more experienced head alongside him to command the dressing room.

“The issue at United is it’s just bunch of youngfellas talking to each other. Peers. You need some one above the group chat to take the helm. Ole was on the bench when Ronaldo played. A peer. Not enough. Love and respect Ole to the max but his role needs rearranged. My opinion.”

He responded to a commenter who wrote “Ole out”, saying: “Never ole out you silly fool. Ole is forever United! His role simply to needs to be readjusted, and again, someone above the group chat needs brought in. Someone to command the young squad. God bless 🙏.”