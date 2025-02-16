James Maddison returns to give Tottenham win over injury-hit Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Maddison’s 13th-minute goal secured Tottenham a much-needed 1-0 win over Manchester United in the battle of the Premier League’s crisis clubs.

The two teams started the day closer to the relegation zone than the top-four and it was Spurs who gained three points following an early effort by the fit-again Maddison.

Maddison celebrated with a shush to the camera after midweek criticism from ex-Man United captain Roy Keane and this first home league win for Tottenham since November 3 moved the hosts’ up to 12th in the table.

Spurs fans had protested against chairman Daniel Levy and majority owners ENIC earlier in the day, but come full-time it was injury-hit United and boss Ruben Amorim who were left to reflect on where to go next following another league defeat.

Tottenham were without 11 players for their cup defeat at Aston Villa but the roles were reversed for this fixture with Ange Postecoglou boosted by the return of Guglielmo Vicario and Maddison, while United lost Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo to injury over the weekend.

At least two thousand Spurs fans had protested before kick off and it took only 10 minutes for the first ‘Levy Out’ chants to begin loudly in the South Stand.

It was followed by a triple chance for United, with Vicario forced to save from Rasmus Hojlund before he clawed away Alejandro Garnacho’s curled strike. Diogo Dalot was first to the loose ball but Ben Davies cleared away his goalbound effort.

Three minutes later, Spurs took the lead with Maddison able to mark his return from a calf injury with his 10th goal of the season.

Pedro Porro and Rodrigo Bentancur combined on the right with the latter able to pick out Son Heung-min, who volleyed into the path of Lucas Bergvall and, while Andre Onana saved the initial effort, Maddison was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Amorim’s depleted United did respond with Joshua Kirkzee off target before Garnacho blazed over a golden chance from Bruno Fernandes’ neat through ball.

It was almost immediately punished when Son cut back for Mathys Tel but Onana produced a fine low save.

United threatened again before the break but failed to make the most of a free kick in a dangerous position as it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Tottenham started the second period strongly, with Tel denied by Onana before another brilliant run by Djed Spence set up another chance for Bayern Munich loanee Tel but he fired wide.

It was then over to United as Zirkzee superbly played through Garnacho only for Vicario to rush out smartly to block.

The same duo went head-to-head again in the 58th minute as Vicario got down to make an outstanding stop to thwart Garnacho’s first-time effort after Spurs failed to deal with a cross into the area.

It was end-to-end now as Tel had another shot deflected wide before Postecoglou introduced Pape Sarr and Brennan Johnson with 26 minutes left.

After Noussair Mazraoui diverted another Son effort behind for a corner, United should have levelled when Mazraoui picked out Zirkzee but he put his header inches past the post in the 72nd minute.

As Tottenham made two more substitutions, Amorim continued to ignore his bench which was filled almost entirely with teenagers such is the threadbare nature of his struggling squad.

Yet chances continued as Onana thwarted Dejan Kulusevski before Spence blocked from Hojlund.

United created one final opportunity but Casemiro headed straight at Vicario as Spurs held on for a vital victory.