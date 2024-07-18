Support truly

Manchester United have made Leny Yoro the second most expensive defender in their history after signing the French teenager for a fee that could rise to £58.9m.

United have paid Lille an initial €62m for the 18-year-old, with a possible €8m in add-ons, after seeing off interest from Real Madrid to land their top defensive target.

The centre-back, who was named in the Ligue Un team of the season last year, replaces his fellow Frenchman Raphael Varane as United try to make their squad younger in a summer overhaul.

United believe Yoro, who has signed a five-year deal with the club possessing an option to extend it until 2030, has all the ingredients required to become a high-class centre-back and feel he is one of the most exciting young defenders in the world.

They began their pursuit of him before the end of last season and held multiple meetings with the defender to try and persuade him to come to Old Trafford.

Leny Yoro is just 18 years old, but was linked with a move to Real Madrid before joining Manchester United ( Manchester United )

Manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s new hierarchy – with Dan Ashworth appointed sporting director and Jason Wilcox technical director – were all strongly in favour of buying Yoro.

United have also submitted two bids for Jarrad Branthwaite without coming close to meeting Everton’s £70m valuation and are interested in Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt. They could yet bring in a second centre-back this summer but Yoro was the priority.

Yoro said: “Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour. Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new teammates. I cannot wait to get started.”

Ashworth added: “Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back. Having had such an excellent start to his career we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.

Harry Maguire remains the club’s most expensive defender in history ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

“This club has a fantastic record of developing young players, whether homegrown or brought in from elsewhere, and giving them the required guidance, time and patience to grow and flourish. Under Erik ten Hag and our excellent staff we will ensure that Leny has the perfect platform to achieve the success that everyone across the club is aiming for.”

Yoro, a France Under-21 international who is yet to win his first senior cap, is not involved in his country’s Olympics squad and can link with United immediately to join in their pre-season programme.

United have only previously paid a higher fee for one defender, with Harry Maguire an £80m signing in 2019, and so far Yoro becomes the most expensive arrival since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner.