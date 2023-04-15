Emma Hayes undeterred by injuries as Chelsea prepare for FA Cup semi-final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Hayes said “nothing changes” despite central-defensive pair Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan being unavailable for Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Buchanan and skipper Bright are both out injured as the Blues look to take another step in their bid for an unprecedented treble against Carla Ward’s Villa at the Bescot Stadium.

Hayes’ side beat Sunday’s opponents 3-0 when they met in the Women’s Super League earlier in April.

However, the Chelsea manager said she was expecting an improved performance when the sides face off for the right to play Manchester United in the final at Wembley.

“Nothing changes,” she said of her team’s injury problems. “We build a squad to prepare for this moment.

“Our players want these opportunities, to continue to impress. We have a team full of internationals, we have the qualities to cope.

“It’s a cup game which makes it difficult. Villa were disappointed in their performance last time, so we will expect an aggressive performance and difficult game.

“We will prepare as we do every week but this time with a cup final on the line. At the end of the game we want to be going to Wembley.”

Victory for Chelsea would draw them a step nearer to becoming the first English side to complete a domestic and European treble.

They are in pole position to retain their WSL title, trailing United by a point but with a game in hand.

They face Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League next Saturday.

Before that, there is the matter of dealing with Ward’s Villa who, Hayes predicts, are themselves ready to make the leap into the elite bracket of English clubs.

“Carla has done a great job,” said Hayes. “They are efficient against top teams, they make the most of set pieces and in the transitions.

“The next step is how do you be more than that, she knows that, she will have to keep improving the squad.

“They have had an amazing season, consistent performances throughout, so I can see them taking the step for top four.”