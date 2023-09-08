Football rumours: Jaden Sancho deal for Saudi move falls at last hurdle

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

With the Saudi transfer window closed, Al-Ettifaq did not manage to secure Jadon Sancho in time, with the Daily Mail reporting the deal failed as Manchester United wanted to put a £50m obligation to buy the player in the agreement between the clubs.

Turkey is emerging as a likely destination for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe. According to the Evening Standard, Besiktas and Trabzonspor are keen on taking the 28-year-old from Arsenal.

Former England striker Wayne Rooney, now DC United manager, may be the man to take over at Birmingham City if current boss John Eustace leaves the club, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harrison Reed: Fulham are understood to be in talks for a new contract with the 28-year-old midfielder after turning down a £3million bid from Wolves.

Jesse Lingard: The 30-year-old will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly for West Ham against Ipswich as the club mulls over a contract offer.