Talented young Manchester United coach leaves Old Trafford for role in MLS

First-team coach Eric Ramsay will leave Manchester United to join Minnesota United, both clubs announced on Monday, with the Welshman set to become the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 32-year-old, who previously coached Chelsea’s Under-23 side and was an assistant coach with the Wales national team, will leave United after their Premier League game against rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan-base and a brilliant infrastructure,” Ramsay said. “I’ve spoken to a lot of the club’s staff throughout the process and you can’t help but feel everyone’s passion for moving the club forward.”

Minnesota won their opening league game and sit third in the Western Conference, level on points with leaders Portland Timbers.

Ramsay had spent two and a half seasons as part of the staff at Old Trafford after joining the club as a set-piece coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He retained a role under Erik ten Hag and received his Uefa Pro License in 2019, making him the youngest British coach ever to receive that designation.

“After an extensive search that included dozens of impressive domestic and international candidates, we are confident that Eric Ramsay is the best choice to lead our club,” said MNUFC’s chief soccer officer, Khaled El-Ahmad. “His experience working with top-level players, coaches, and sporting staff at both the club and international level – as well as his alignment in playing style and development philosophy – all fit with the vision we have for the future of MNUFC.

“Beyond his soccer pedigree, he is a genuine person who is aligned with the values and culture at the club. He speaks several languages, has experience in managing a multicultural locker room at the highest level, and he understands the importance of community engagement and the value of a passionate fanbase. He fits everything that MNUFC is about.”

Reuters