Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to keep their heads in the intense atmosphere of Istanbul to prevent Galatasaray from knocking his side out of the Champions League.

Defeat would mean United are eliminated before their last group game and Ten Hag, who should welcome back Rasmus Hojlund and Antony from injury, believes his team cannot afford to lose their cool.

United have had two red cards already in the Champions League with Casemiro sent off in the 3-2 home defeat to Galatasaray and Marcus Rashford in the 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen, meaning the Englishman is suspended for Wednesday’s game.

United led in both matches before losing and Ten Hag does not want a repeat. He said: “You have to stay calm in your head and don’t get too emotional. Control your emotion, don’t give them anything - the referee as well, don’t give them a moment they can take - so you have to stay away from such moments.”

Hojlund and Antony both missed Sunday’s 3-0 win over Everton but have trained and are in contention to return. “They are in the squad,” Ten Hag confirmed. However, United will be without a host of injured players, including Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans.

Ten Hag said he had no fears about picking the 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo for such a high-pressure game after the midfielder excelled on his Premier League debut at Goodison Park. “We don’t have that,” he said. “If players are good enough, they are old enough.”

Ten Hag believes United are a better team than they were when they lost to the Turkish champions in September.

He added: “It will probably will be the same for Galatasaray but I think we have improved. It is good progress, you see we are stepping up. We are more stable and winning games so definitely there is progress from the first game.”

United have lost their last three games in Turkey and have never won or scored in three away matches against Galatasaray. They exited the Champions League in 1993 with a 0-0 draw at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium but Ten Hag was unworried by their poor record.

He said: “We have to make our game. We have to make our own history.”