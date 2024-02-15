Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag said it is up to his team to prove they share the ambitions of the new owners, Ineos, as he said that simply being good is not good enough for Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to take a 25 percent stake in the club after the Premier League and the FA granted their approval to his investment and Ten Hag said his arrival has raised spirits at Old Trafford.

The petrochemicals billionaire will appoint Omar Berrada as chief executive while Dan Ashworth is the favourite to be appointed sporting director.

Ten Hag feels the aims have been raised at the club and insisted he and his players have to illustrate they belong in the new era.

He said: “You see, you feel that ambition and it brings a mood and brings a spirit in this club which belongs to this club. I think the players, the staff are very aligned with the ambitions of Ineos because that’s why they are here, that's why we’re playing for Man Utd.

“We want to win and achieve the highest. We are very aligned, we have to make strategies and we have to execute strategies to prove the ambitions."

Ten Hag believes it will help to have the right structure around him as he said United should always want more.

He added: “In a club as Manchester United you can’t do everything alone, it is impossible, you need very good people around you. I am happy but a club like Manchester United also have to look for better, never be satisfied. Good is not good enough, [you have to be] always looking for better and always try to every day to do better than the day before.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged his team to match the ambition of Ineos (PA Wire)

Luke Shaw is in contention to play against Luton on Sunday after Ten Hag said the precautionary move of substituting the left-back at half-time against Aston Villa could allow him to make a quick return.

He added: “He is doubtful for the weekend, but we are positive he can make it.”

However, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will be out for several more weeks while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has suffered a setback in training. “He will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training,” Ten Hag said.