Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manchester United fans make feelings on Erik ten Hag clear in poll result

The manager’s future is uncertain despite leading the club to FA Cup triumph over Manchester City

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 28 May 2024 09:53
Comments
Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United is uncertain
Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United is uncertain (The FA via Getty Images)

Most Manchester United fans favour the club keeping Erik ten Hag as manager, according to a new poll, as the Dutchman awaits his fate amid talks over his future.

Ten Hag’s position appears to still be uncertain despite leading the Old Trafford club to FA Cup triumph at Wembley on Saturday to secure a Europa League spot next season.

The former Ajax boss had endured a difficult campaign in the Premier League, though, guiding Manchester United to an eighth-placed finish.

Speculation that the club may move on from Ten Hag intensified ahead of the cup final after a report claimed that he would be sacked regardless of the result.

But polling from the Manchester Evening News suggests that he retains the support of the club’s fans, with 78 per cent of 10,000 respondents indicating that they would like him to stay.

Erik ten Hag retains the backing of most Manchester United supporters
Erik ten Hag retains the backing of most Manchester United supporters (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Only 39 per cent had wanted Ten Hag to remain in charge into the final year of a three-year contract when asked after the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co-chairman Joel Glazer are leading a review of the club’s season with assistance from Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sport at Ineos, and Jason Wilcox, recently installed as technical director.

Representatives of United have already spoken to the camps of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank to prepare for the event that Ten Hag is sacked.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in