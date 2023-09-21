The key questions behind Manchester United’s poor start to the season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Out-of-sorts Manchester United have lost three successive matches for the first time since 2019 as their concerning start to the season continues.

The 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s Champions League opener was the latest and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the issues facing the Old Trafford giants.

Weren’t things looking up under Erik ten Hag?

After a wretched 2021-22 season, the Red Devils turned to meticulous Ajax boss Ten Hag in a bid to improve the club’s fortunes. The response was impressive as United went on to win the Carabao Cup – their first trophy in six years – and finish third in the Premier League, as well as going on to finish runners-up to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

How has his second season begun?

United rode their luck when beating Wolves 1-0 in their opener before seeing a bright start peter out in a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham. Ten Hag’s side bounced back from that and two early Nottingham Forest goals in their next game to win a 3-2 thriller, but since then things have gone downhill. A heartbreaking late 3-1 loss at Arsenal was compounded by a deserved defeat by the same scoreline at home to Brighton on Saturday, then Wednesday’s comprehensive 4-3 loss to Bayern. It all means United have lost four of their opening six matches for the first time since 1986-87.

What about the supposed takeover?

Fans have protested against the Glazer family since their controversial leveraged takeover in 2005. Last November’s announcement of a strategic review, including the possibility of a full sale, brought hope of change. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim submitted bids but the owners have dragged their heels, so the interminable potential sale limps on without clarity. Protests have continued, including a sit-in after the home game against Forest, and things could get ugly if, as reported, the Glazers take the club off the market.

What about issues regarding the playing squad?

Mason Greenwood never played for Ten Hag and is unlikely to ever represent the club again, but United’s internal investigation into him cast a shadow over the start of the season. The Red Devils eventually bowed to external pressure and announced it had been mutually agreed that academy product would leave. Greenwood joined Getafe in a deadline-day loan and within days United had headaches to contend with regarding fellow forwards Jadon Sancho and Antony.

What happened with Sancho?