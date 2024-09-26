Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to be more clinical and reach their goals

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Under-fire Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are a work in progress that must become more effective in front of goal if they are to overcome their stuttering start to the season.

A topsy-turvy opening to the Dutchman’s third campaign in charge continued on Wednesday night as Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace was followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw with FC Twente.

Christian Eriksen scored a thumping opener and then gave away an equaliser as United failed to beat the lowest-ranked side they will host in the new-look Europa League group phase.

Ten Hag’s men had 18 attempts against Twente having failed with their 15 shots at Selhurst Park, leading the manager to underline the importance of a killer instinct ahead of Tottenham’s arrival on Sunday.

Asked what the problem with United is at the moment, the manager said: “Not scoring goals, not scoring goals enough. That’s the problem, the key area.

“We have to score more goals as a team. I think we have players across the team who have the ability to score. That’s clear.

“You see all the opportunities we are creating, we are not scoring enough.”

The past week has certainly been quite the drop considering they returned from the international break with a 3-0 win at promoted Southampton and 7-0 Carabao Cup triumph against Barnsley.

Those are among just three victories United have managed in eight matches in all competitions after a summer in which Ineos made some smart-looking signings and improved the structure.

“I think you have to assess the situation,” Ten Hag said about his side’s inconsistencies. “Still we are working, we are in progress.

“We have to sign players. We also made a choice to sign very young players. Like last year (Rasmus) Hojlund, like this year (Joshua) Zirkzee and Leny Yoro – players we believe in them in this moment but also for the future. We have to build them.

“When I started we spoke about more, we have to make a switch there in the dressing room and I think we turned a corner.

“Now we have to work with the squad and that takes time and of course I am also – it’s not a good behaviour from me – impatient and I want to go straight forward.

“But also, to be fair, we had success in the last two seasons and we have to work very hard to bring another success.”

Hojlund, 21, and Zirkzee, 23, are talented strikers that need to shine sooner rather than later if this is to be a successful season at Old Trafford.

The former is pushing to start against Spurs having made two substitute appearances since returning from a hamstring injury sustained on the tour.

Zirkzee has made seven appearances since joining from Bologna but his effort in the opening day win against Fulham remains his only goal.

Asked if he believes the Netherlands international can become a prolific goalscorer for United, Ten Hag said: “Yes, I do.

“He is young, we see his capabilities. He is a very good link-up player, he’s creative, he’s creating chances.

“But, to be fair, also he has absolutely his moments towards the goal of the opposition.

“Yesterday as well I think it was a great action he had with a great as well. It was a top save from the keeper.

“In that area he can definitely improve but we knew that beforehand.

“He has some very good attributes and also some attributes he has to improve and there he needs our support how to improve.”