Football rumours: Manchester City leading the chase for Evan Ferguson

What the papers say

Manchester City are reportedly leading a long line of suitors for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. According to the i, any move would be viewed as future-proofing the side should Erling Haaland elect to depart the club once his contract expires in 2027.

The Telegraph says Manchester United have commenced contract extension talks with defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his current deal, but manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be impressed with the right-back’s progression in recent months.

Reports from the Daily Mail indicate Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq are still pushing to sign Everton winger Demarai Gray before the transfer deadline window closes on Thursday.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The Paris St Germain forward is open to joining Liverpool next summer, according to L’Equipe.

Jorginho: Italian outlet Tutto Mercato says the 31-year-old midfielder is set to rebuff interest from Fenerbahce to stay at Arsenal.