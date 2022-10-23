Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

FA and rival managers condemn homophobic chanting from Man United fans at Chelsea

Offensive chants were heard at regular intervals during Saturday’s 1-1 draw between the teams at Stamford Bridge

Nick Purewal
Sunday 23 October 2022 09:02
Comments
Potter: 'We didn't do enough to win the game.' following 1-1 draw with United

The Football Association have condemned homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Chelsea.

Offensive chants were heard at regular intervals from some away supporters as United forced a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

United boss Erik ten Hag and Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter both lamented the chants, while the FA pledged to crack down on discriminatory behaviour.

“The FA strongly condemns the use of the term “rent boy” and we are determined to drive it out of our game,” said an FA spokesperson.

“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

Recommended

“Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.

“We believe football is everybody’s game, and we will continue to do our utmost to use our influence to drive meaningful change so that our game is for all.”

Chelsea picked out the United fixture as a chance to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces anti-discrimination campaign, only for some visiting fans to make homophobic chants throughout the match.

The club issued a short statement after full-time, saying the chanting showed there is more to be done.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used by some individuals today at Stamford Bridge,” it read.

“We are proud to be supporting Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign and today acts as proof that we must do more to make football a game for everyone.

“This year we are educating, celebrating, communicating and motivating allyship and action for our players, employees, fans and society.”

Asked about the chants, Potter said: “Well it’s clear that we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Ten Hag condemned the chanting, but also insisted Chelsea fans should not have abused United defender Raphael Varane as he left the field after being injured.

Recommended

“I think it doesn’t belong in the stands, and I mentions stands, whole stadium as well,” said Ten Hag.

“When Raphael came out it was the same the other side; so we all have to stop doing that.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in