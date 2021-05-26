Manchester United fans left injured after attack in Gdansk ahead of Europa League final

Three Manchester United fans attending the Europa League final in Gdansk suffered minor injuries after they were the target of an attack on Tuesday night.

United have assisted the supporters, who were injured when a group of locals targeted a bar where fans had congregated in the centre of the Polish city.

Videos on social media showed around 30 individuals in dark clothing - believed to be supporters of local Lechia Gdansk, whose Stadion Miejski will host tonight’s game.

Images showed those fans raiding the bar's outdoor terrace and leaving a trail of damage behind.

In a statement, United said: “Club staff were assisting a number of United fans in Gdansk last night [Tuesday] and today after an incident where some of our supporters were attacked outside a bar in the city.”

Around 2,000 United supporters are expected to attend Wednesday night's final against Villarreal, with half that number flying in on the day of the game on official club trips.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to win his first trophy as United manager in Gdansk and believes that Europa League success can act as a "stepping stone" for his team.

"These are big nights for us. It might be the stepping stone for something better to come, a bright future because this team is a young team," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"It's a team that we've rebuilt over the last couple of years, so hopefully this is the start of something more."