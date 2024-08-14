How do Manchester United line up with De Ligt and Mazraoui?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Manchester United have been busy in the transfer market this summer bringing in key personnel to try and strengthen the weaker areas of the team on the pitch. Namely in defence.

The Red Devils endured a difficult season last year, finishing eighth in the Premier League with a negative goal difference. It was their worst placed finish since 1989/90 and the first time since then they’ve conceded more goals than they’ve scored. They let in 58 goals in 38 league games and although 14 sides conceded more over the course of the season, United’s lack of a clinical striker exacerbated the issue.

Manager Erik ten Hag also had to juggle constant injury problems with the likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire all spending time on the sidelines.

To counter that particular niggle, the new United hierarchy – led by Sporting Director Dan Ashworth – have brought in three defensive reinforcements. 18-year-old Leny Yoro signed from Lille for £52m while United also finalised a double deal with Bayern Munich for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Erik ten Hag will need to decide if he starts Bruno Fernandes as a false nine or in the No. 10 role. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The two latter signings were made before a crucial deadline meaning they are available for Friday night’s Premier League opener against Fulham and, despite having limited time to train with the squad, will probably feature in some capacity.

Joshua Zirkzee, United’s other signing of the window and the potential solution to their goalscoring issue, was eased into the squad and played no part in their Community Shield loss to Manchester City, but De Ligt and Mazraoui may be thrown in at the deep end against Fulham.

Yoro is out for three months after injuring his foot in pre-season with left-backs Shaw and Malacia also on the sidelines. Victor Lindelof has a minor knock and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford meaning Ten Hag had to start Maguire and 36-year-old Jonny Evans as the two central defenders against City.

New forward Joshua Zirkzee could make his debut against Fulham. ( REUTERS )

Should the manager look to ease his new signings into life at Old Trafford he will likely start the match against Fulham with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Evans and Martinez (playing out of position at left-back).

However, a likely scenario is that the defensive reinforcements slot right into the team in which case the defence would have Dalot at right-back, a centre-back pairing of De Ligt and Martinez with Mazraoui at left-back.

Further up the pitch, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro seem the first choice defensive midfield picks with Ten Hag probably electing to start with a false nine in Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount behind just as he did in the promising Community Shield display. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will set up on either wing.

Another consideration is that Ten Hag decides to start Zirkzee as the main centre-forward meaning Mount would instead drop to the bench with Fernandes dropping into the No. 10 role he is used to.

Over the course of the season, the currently injured Rasmus Hojlund will come back into the team and there is scope to change up the current 4-2-3-1 formation. Especially if more reinforcements arrive, with United working on a deal for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

But, for now, here’s how Manchester United are likely to line-up against Fulham if their new defensive signings start the game:

Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Mount, Rashford; Fernandes